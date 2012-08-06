FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast hits Syrian TV and radio building: TV
#World News
August 6, 2012 / 7:03 AM / in 5 years

Blast hits Syrian TV and radio building: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A bomb exploded on the third floor of a Syrian state television and radio building in Damascus on Monday, state media said.

The television station, which continued broadcasting, carried an interview with Information Minister Omran al-Zoabi who said some employees were slightly wounded in the blast. There were no deaths.

“There is a lot of damage,” Zoabi said.

“I‘m in the ... radio and television building and everything is working and will continue to work. We have a lot of studios and equipment,” he said.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
