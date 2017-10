Passengers carrying their baggage walk past tires set on fire by relatives of the 11 Lebanese Shi'ite pilgrims that were abducted in Syria, blocking the main road leading to Beirut airport, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates told its citizens on Wednesday to leave Lebanon immediately, the state news agency said, after a spate of kidnappings by gunmen belonging to a Lebanese Shi‘ite clan.

“UAE foreign ministry asks citizens not to travel to Lebanon, and for those in Lebanon to leave immediately,” the state news agency said in an SMS message.