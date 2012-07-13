FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2012 / 8:24 PM / in 5 years

U.N. chief says Syria massacre casts doubt on Assad's peace pledge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday reports of a massacre by Syrian government forces cast “serious doubts” on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s commitment to a U.N.-backed peace plan.

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the indiscriminate use of heavy artillery and shelling of populated areas, including by firing from helicopters,” Ban said in a statement.

“They also cast serious doubts on President al-Assad’s recent expression of commitment to the six-point plan in his meeting with the Joint Special Envoy,” he said, referring to Assad’s meeting with international envoy Kofi Annan in Damascus on Monday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jackie Frank

