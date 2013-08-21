U.N. chemical arms inspector in talks with Syria on new attack

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Chief U.N. chemical weapons inspector Ake Sellstrom is in discussions with the Syrian government over an alleged chemical weapons attack on Wednesday and is following the situation carefully, the United Nations said.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was shocked by the report of the alleged attack, his press office said in a statement

“Professor Sellstrom is in discussions with the Syrian government on all issues pertaining to the alleged use of chemical weapons, including this most recent reported incident,” the statement said.