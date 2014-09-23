FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Militants in Syria, target of airstrikes, a threat to peace: U.N.
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2014 / 4:08 PM / 3 years ago

Militants in Syria, target of airstrikes, a threat to peace: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Airstrikes by the United States and Arab allies on Islamic State militants in Syria were targeting extremists who pose a serious threat to international peace and security, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday.

“I‘m aware that today’s strikes were not carried out at the direct request of the Syrian government but I note that the government was informed beforehand,” Ban said at a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of a U.N. conference on climate change.

“I also note that the strikes took place in areas no longer under the effective control of that government,” he added. “It is undeniable and the subject of broad international consensus that these extremist groups pose an immediate threat to international peace and security.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.