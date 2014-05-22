UK says 'appalled' by Russia and China's veto on Syria ICC referral

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday he was appalled by Russia and China’s decision to veto a resolution referring those responsible for possible war crimes in the Syrian civil war to the International Criminal Court.

“Russia and China are isolated on this issue, and they will have to justify to the international community and the Syrian people, why they are continuing to shield those responsible for the most horrific atrocities from justice,” Hague said in a statement.