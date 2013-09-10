FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2013 / 7:12 PM / 4 years ago

Russia withdraws request for emergency U.N. Syria meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syrians walk on a street in old Damascus,September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - An emergency closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Syria was canceled after Russia withdrew its request for the session, Australia’s U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

“Following withdrawal of the request for consultations, Security Council meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) will not proceed,” Australian Ambassador Gary Quinlan, president of the 15-nation council this month, announced on his Twitter feed @AustraliaUN.

The meeting was expected to focus on a Russian plan to place Syrian chemical weapons under international control, diplomats said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Jackie Frank

