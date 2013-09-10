Russia withdraws request for emergency U.N. Syria meeting

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - An emergency closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Syria was canceled after Russia withdrew its request for the session, Australia’s U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

“Following withdrawal of the request for consultations, Security Council meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) will not proceed,” Australian Ambassador Gary Quinlan, president of the 15-nation council this month, announced on his Twitter feed @AustraliaUN.

The meeting was expected to focus on a Russian plan to place Syrian chemical weapons under international control, diplomats said on condition of anonymity.