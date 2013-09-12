FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria now full member of chemical arms pact: Syria's U.N. envoy
#World News
September 12, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Syria now full member of chemical arms pact: Syria's U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari shows a document to reporters at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syria became a full member of the global anti-chemical weapons treaty on Thursday, the country’s U.N. envoy said, a move that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had promised as part of a deal to avoid U.S. air strikes.

“Legally speaking Syria has become, starting today, a full member of the (chemical weapons) convention,” Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja‘afari told reporters in New York after submitting relevant documents to the United Nations.

Syria was one of only seven countries not to have joined the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, which commits members to completely destroying their stockpiles.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
