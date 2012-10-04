FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council condemns Syria attack on Turkish town
October 4, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 5 years

U.N. Security Council condemns Syria attack on Turkish town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned on Thursday a mortar attack by Syria on a Turkish border town that killed five people and demanded that “such violations of international law stop immediately and are not repeated.”

“The members of the Security Council underscored that this incident highlighted the grave impact the crisis in Syria has on the security of its neighbors and on regional peace and stability,” the 15-member council said in a statement.

The council “called on the Syrian government to fully respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors.”

The mortar attack happened on Wednesday and Turkey responded by striking targets in Syria later the same day and Thursday.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Stacey Joyce

