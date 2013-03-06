U.N. Security Council condemns peacekeepers' capture by Syria rebels

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday condemned the seizure of a group of U.N. peacekeepers by Syrian rebels near the Golan Heights and demanded their immediate release.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the detention of a group of more than 20 peacekeepers ... by armed elements of the Syrian opposition,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, this month’s president of the 15-nation council, told reporters.