U.N. Security Council condemns peacekeepers' capture by Syria rebels
#World News
March 6, 2013 / 6:47 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. Security Council condemns peacekeepers' capture by Syria rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday condemned the seizure of a group of U.N. peacekeepers by Syrian rebels near the Golan Heights and demanded their immediate release.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the detention of a group of more than 20 peacekeepers ... by armed elements of the Syrian opposition,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, this month’s president of the 15-nation council, told reporters.

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler

