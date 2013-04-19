FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council in rare agreement on Syria condemnation
April 19, 2013 / 12:28 AM / in 4 years

U.N. Security Council in rare agreement on Syria condemnation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Thursday reached a rare agreement on Syria, an issue that has divided it for two years, calling for an end to the escalating violence and condemning human rights violations by Syrian government forces and rebels.

“The escalating violence is completely unacceptable and must end immediately,” the council said in a non-binding statement it referred to as “Press Elements on Syria.”

After a discussion on the worsening humanitarian situation in Syria, the 15-nation council also “condemned the widespread violations of human rights by the Syrian authorities, as well as any human rights abuses by armed groups.”

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Sandra Maler

