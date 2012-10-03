FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief urges Turkey to avoid tension with Syria over bomb
October 3, 2012 / 4:28 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Turkey on Wednesday to keep all channels of communication open with Syria to avoid increased tensions between the neighbors over a mortar bomb from Syria that landed in Turkey, killing at least five people.

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefed Ban in a telephone call earlier on Wednesday after the mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkey. Davutoglu also spoke with international Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi about the incident.

“(Ban) encouraged the minister to keep open all channels of communications with the Syrian authorities with a view to lessening any tension that could build up as a result of the incident,” Ban’s spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Jackie Frank

