U.N. concerned by reports medical facilities used in Syria
#Autos
October 9, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. concerned by reports medical facilities used in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is “extremely concerned” by reports that medical facilities and vehicles were being used to carry out violence in Syria’s 18-month conflict, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday.

“Medical facilities, equipment and personnel must not be targeted or used for military purposes,” Ban spokesman Martin Nesirky said in a statement. “All parties involved in the conflict must respect international humanitarian law and ensure that civilians are not targeted.”

Nesirky did not say whether it was forces supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, rebels or both who were reportedly using or targeting medical facilities or vehicles, which could constitute a serious war crime.

Activists say more than 30,000 people have been killed in the uprising against Assad, which began as peaceful pro-democracy protests. The United Nations said that up to 335,000 Syrian refugees had fled the violence.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu

