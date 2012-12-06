FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief warns Syria's Assad not to use chemical weapons
#World News
December 6, 2012 / 5:49 PM / in 5 years

U.N. chief warns Syria's Assad not to use chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has written to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad urging him not to use chemical weapons in the country’s escalating conflict, the U.N. press office said on Thursday.

In a readout of a telephone call Ban had with Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the U.N. press office said the U.N. chief told Uzumcu that “any use of such weapons would be an outrageous crime with dire consequences.”

“The Secretary-General informed (Uzumcu) that he has written again to President al-Assad urging him to refrain from the use of any such weapons under any circumstances and underscoring the fundamental responsibility of the Syrian government to ensure the safety and security of any such stockpiles,” it said.

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen

