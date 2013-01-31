FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN says unable to verify Syria complaint about Israeli planes
January 31, 2013 / 5:38 PM / 5 years ago

UN says unable to verify Syria complaint about Israeli planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. peacekeepers in a demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel were unable to verify a Syrian complaint that Israeli planes had flown over the Golan Heights area, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday.

“UNDOF (the peacekeeping mission) did not observe any planes flying over the area of separation and therefore was not able to confirm the incident. UNDOF also reported bad weather conditions,” U.N. spokesman Eduardo del Buey told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

