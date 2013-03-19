FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemical weapons use in Syria would be "outrageous crime:" U.N. chief
March 19, 2013 / 10:09 PM / in 5 years

Chemical weapons use in Syria would be "outrageous crime:" U.N. chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon addresses participants during the signing ceremony of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes, at the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa Feburary 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the director general of the independent Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Tuesday they were deeply concerned about the alleged used of chemical weapons in Syria.

“The Secretary-General remains convinced that the use of chemical weapons by any party under any circumstances would constitute an outrageous crime,” Ban’s office said in a statement after he spoke by telephone with OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu.

The OPCW is a Hague-based body charged with overseeing the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

