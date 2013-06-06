FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. says Austria Golan withdrawal will affect operations
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. says Austria Golan withdrawal will affect operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The withdrawal of Austrian troops from the U.N. monitoring force on the Golan Heights will affect the operational capacity of the mission observing a decades-old ceasefire between Syria and Israel, a U.N. peacekeeping spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“Austria has been a backbone of the mission and their withdrawal will impact the mission’s operational capacity,” said U.N. spokeswoman Josephine Guerrero. “We are in discussions with them about timing, and with other troop-contributing countries to provide replacement troops.”

Austrians account for about 380 of the 1,000-strong U.N. force.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.