U.N. Security Council to meet on Wednesday on alleged Syria gas attack

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss an alleged deadly gas attack in Syria that, if confirmed, would be the world’s worst chemical weapons attack in decades, diplomats said.

Western and regional countries have publicly called for U.N. chemical weapons investigators, who arrived in Damascus three days ago to look into previous allegations of such attacks, to be dispatched to the scene of what may be one of the deadliest incidents of Syria’s two-year-old civil war.