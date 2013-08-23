U.N. chief wants 'thorough, impartial, prompt' Syria chemical inquiry

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks in front of international students participating in a model United Nations Conference at the U.N. compound in Jerusalem August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he intends to conduct a “thorough, impartial and prompt investigation” into the latest alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s civil war.

A U.N. statement said top U.N. disarmament official Angela Kane was due to arrive in Damascus on Saturday to push for access to the site of the attack for U.N. inspectors, who were already in Syria to investigate previous chemical attack claims.