FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. chief wants 'thorough, impartial, prompt' Syria chemical inquiry
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 4 years

U.N. chief wants 'thorough, impartial, prompt' Syria chemical inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks in front of international students participating in a model United Nations Conference at the U.N. compound in Jerusalem August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he intends to conduct a “thorough, impartial and prompt investigation” into the latest alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s civil war.

A U.N. statement said top U.N. disarmament official Angela Kane was due to arrive in Damascus on Saturday to push for access to the site of the attack for U.N. inspectors, who were already in Syria to investigate previous chemical attack claims.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.