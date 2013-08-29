U.N. veto powers to meet again on Syria Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The five permanent U.N. Security Council members will meet again on Thursday to discuss an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria last week as Western powers consider possible military action against the Syrian government, U.N. diplomats said.

The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), the diplomats said on condition of anonymity. One envoy said the Russians had requested the meeting.

The delegations of Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States held an inconclusive meeting on Wednesday on a draft Security Council resolution that would authorize “all necessary force” in response to the alleged gas attack.