U.N. welcomes reports that humanitarian pause agreed for Syria's Homs
February 6, 2014 / 4:53 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. welcomes reports that humanitarian pause agreed for Syria's Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations on Thursday welcomed reports that a humanitarian pause has been agreed for Syria’s besieged city of Homs to allow the evacuation of civilians and for aid to be delivered, a U.N. spokesman said.

“The United Nations and humanitarian partners had pre-positioned food, medical and other basic supplies on the outskirts of Homs ready for immediate delivery as soon as the green light was given by the parties for safe passage,” spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

