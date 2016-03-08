U.N. chief urges Syrian government, opposition to show 'full faith' at peace talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday urged the Syrian government and opposition to show good faith at peace talks expected to start in Geneva in the coming days.

“I said with Chancellor Merkel that the Syrian government and the opposition must engage in full faith in the peace negotiations which will resume tomorrow,” Ban said during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Commenting on the European migrant crisis, Ban said he was concerned that some European countries were adopting measures to restrict the movement of refugees seeking protection.

“They shun their humanitarian responsibilities,” Ban said.