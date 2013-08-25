FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. says experts to visit Syria poison gas site from Monday
August 25, 2013 / 2:04 PM / in 4 years

U.N. says experts to visit Syria poison gas site from Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.N. chemical weapons experts will visit the site of an alleged poison gas attack in Syria to conduct investigations beginning on Monday, the United Nations said.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s office said in a statement on Sunday that Syria had promised to observe a ceasefire at the site in the suburbs of Damascus while a U.N. team begins “on-site fact-finding activities”.

The U.N. experts arrived in Damascus three days before a mass poisoning killed many hundreds of people on Wednesday in what appears to have been the world’s worst chemical weapons attack in 25 years. Syria said earlier on Sunday it had agreed to let the experts visit the site.

Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alison Williams

