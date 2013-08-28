FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weapons inspectors need four days in Syria to conclude probe: U.N. chief
#World News
August 28, 2013 / 1:08 PM / 4 years ago

Weapons inspectors need four days in Syria to conclude probe: U.N. chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - United Nations inspectors, in Syria to determine whether forces have used chemical weapons in the civil war, need four days to conclude their investigation and time to analyze the findings, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday.

“They are working very hard, under very, very dangerous circumstances,” Ban told a news conference in The Hague where he was attending centenary celebrations for the Peace Palace.

“Let them conclude their work for four days, and then we will have to analyze scientifically with experts and then I think we will have to report to the Security Council for any actions.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Janet Lawrence; Editing by Sara Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
