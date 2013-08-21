FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain, France to officially request U.N. probe of Syria attack: diplomat
August 21, 2013 / 3:47 PM / in 4 years

Britain, France to officially request U.N. probe of Syria attack: diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain and France will send a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon later on Wednesday to officially request a U.N. investigation into an alleged gas attack in Syria, a U.N. diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Western and regional countries have publicly called for U.N. chemical weapons investigators, who arrived in Damascus three days ago to look into previous allegations of such attacks, to be dispatched to the scene of what may be one of the deadliest incidents of Syria’s two-year-old civil war.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen

