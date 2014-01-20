FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says won't join Syria talks if required to accept 2012 deal
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 20, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 4 years ago

Iran says won't join Syria talks if required to accept 2012 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran’s U.N. ambassador on Monday issued Tehran’s most unambiguous statement so far on Iranian participation in this week’s peace talks on Syria, saying that Iran will definitely not take part if it is required to accept a June 2012 deal agreed in Geneva.

“If the participation of Iran is conditioned to accept Geneva I communiqué, Iran will not participate in Geneva II conference,” Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Mohammad Khazaee said in a statement after U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon suggested he was reconsidering his invitation to Iran to attend the talks.

The Geneva I communiqué, agreed in June 2012, called for a political transition in Syria that would replace the current government and end the Syrian civil war, which has been raging for nearly three years.

Ban earlier said he was disappointed that Iran had made statements repudiating Geneva I after telling him it could accept the June 2012 deal.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.