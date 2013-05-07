Four U.N. peacekeepers detained in Syria, unclear by whom: U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Four U.N. peacekeepers monitoring the ceasefire line between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights were detained on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the U.N. peacekeeping department said.

It was not clear who detained the peacekeepers of the 1,000-member U.N. Disengagement Observer Force, the spokeswoman said. The peacekeepers were patrolling close to where 21 U.N. observers were detained by Syrian rebel fighters for three days in March, she added.