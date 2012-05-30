FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria set for UN grilling over massacre: diplomats
May 30, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

Syria set for UN grilling over massacre: diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Syria this Friday to probe last Friday’s massacre in the town of Houla, diplomats involved in planning the meeting in Geneva said on Wednesday.

The United States, Qatar, Turkey and the European Union led the push for the special session, which will be the fourth time Syria has been hauled before the U.N. rights body since unrest broke out in the country early last year.

“It’s all materializing very quickly,” said one official. “It’s going to have huge support.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

