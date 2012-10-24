Syrian government indicated will accept holiday truce: Russia

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has indicated to Russia that it will accept U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi’s proposal for a holiday ceasefire in Syria, Moscow’s U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.

“We have had indications that they (Syria’s government) are accepting the proposal of Mr. Brahimi,” Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the 15-nation Security Council during which Brahimi briefed council members via video link from Egypt.

The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha begins on Friday.