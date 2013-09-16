U.N. report shows Syria government behind sarin attack: U.S., UK

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain and the United States joined France on Monday in declaring that details contained in a report by U.N. investigators confirms that Syria’s government, not the opposition, was behind an August 21 attack with sarin gas.

British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told reporters there was “no remaining doubt that it was the regime” that was responsible for the attack that left hundreds dead. U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power echoed his remarks.

The U.N. report did not say who was responsible for the sarin attack.