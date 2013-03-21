U.N. must probe all credible Syria chemical arms allegations: U.S.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice speaks to the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday welcomed U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s announcement of a U.N. probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, but urged the world body to investigate all credible allegations of such attacks.

“The United States supports an investigation that pursues any and all credible allegations of the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria, and underscores the importance of launching this investigation as swiftly as possible,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said in a statement.