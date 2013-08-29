FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Obama to make Syria decision based on U.S. interests
August 29, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

White House: Obama to make Syria decision based on U.S. interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama walks to the podium to speak at the Lincoln Memorial during ceremonies celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1963 "March on Washington" in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House reiterated on Thursday that President Barack Obama would make a decision on how to respond to chemical weapons use in Syria based on U.S. national security interests.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest noted in a briefing with reporters the comments by a top British official that the United States could make foreign policy decisions on its own.

Obama said in an interview with PBS on Wednesday that use of chemical weapons in Syria affected U.S. national interests.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Philip Barbara

