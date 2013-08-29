White House: Syria response would be limited, not like Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said any Washington response to chemical weapons use in Syria would be limited and rejected comparisons with the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest reiterated that President Barack Obama would make his decision on a response based on national security interests and noted comments by a top British official that Washington could make foreign policy decisions on its own.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Philip Barbara