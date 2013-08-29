FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Syria response would be limited, not like Iraq
August 29, 2013 / 6:44 PM / in 4 years

White House: Syria response would be limited, not like Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said any Washington response to chemical weapons use in Syria would be limited and rejected comparisons with the U.S.-led war in Iraq.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest reiterated that President Barack Obama would make his decision on a response based on national security interests and noted comments by a top British official that Washington could make foreign policy decisions on its own.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Philip Barbara

