FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House still reviewing how to resume non-lethal aid to Syria rebels
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

White House still reviewing how to resume non-lethal aid to Syria rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it is still reviewing how to resume shipments of non-lethal aid to moderate rebel groups fighting in Syria after an incident last month where Islamist fighters seized supplies from a warehouse.

“No decisions have been made yet regarding the resumption of non lethal assistance to the (Syrian Military Council), but we have resumed deliveries of non-lethal assistance into northern Syria to civilian actors,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.

“This has nothing to do with our support for the moderate military opposition, but rather the security of our assistance,” Carney said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.