U.S. ambassador to Syria: no evidence to back chemical weapons report

United States Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford speaks to Reuters during the International Humanitarian Pledging Conference for Syria at Bayan Palace on the outskirts of Kuwait City January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Robert Ford, the U.S. ambassador to Syria, said on Wednesday there is so far no evidence to back reports that chemical weapons were used in Syria on Tuesday.

“So far, we have no evidence which substantiates the reports that chemical weapons were used yesterday. But I want to underline that we are looking very carefully at these reports,” he said in testimony to a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on the crisis in Syria.

Ford also said there would be consequences for Syria’s government if it were found to be using chemical weapons, but would not discuss what those would be.