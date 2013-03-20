U.S. ambassador to Syria: no evidence to back chemical weapons report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Robert Ford, the U.S. ambassador to Syria, said on Wednesday there is so far no evidence to back reports that chemical weapons were used in Syria on Tuesday.
“So far, we have no evidence which substantiates the reports that chemical weapons were used yesterday. But I want to underline that we are looking very carefully at these reports,” he said in testimony to a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on the crisis in Syria.
Ford also said there would be consequences for Syria’s government if it were found to be using chemical weapons, but would not discuss what those would be.
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen