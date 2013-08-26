FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner to White House: consult Congress before any Syria action
August 26, 2013 / 10:17 PM / in 4 years

Boehner to White House: consult Congress before any Syria action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) takes a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told the White House on Monday that it must consult with Congress before any response to the Syrian government’s apparent use of chemical weapons.

“The speaker made clear that before any action is taken, there must be meaningful consultation with members of Congress, as well as clearly defined objectives and a broader strategy to achieve stability,” Boehner spokesman Brendan Buck said in a statement.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

