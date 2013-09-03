FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Boehner backs Obama on Syria, urges colleagues to do same
September 3, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

House Speaker Boehner backs Obama on Syria, urges colleagues to do same

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) (L) listens to U.S. President Barack Obama during a meeting with bipartisan Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington to discuss a military response to Syria, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday he would support President Barack Obama’s call for military action in Syria and urged his colleagues in Congress to do the same.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Obama at the White House, Boehner said the United States had to respond to the use of chemical weapons in Syria and show allies that America would stand up when necessary.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen

