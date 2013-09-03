House Speaker Boehner backs Obama on Syria, urges colleagues to do same

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday he would support President Barack Obama’s call for military action in Syria and urged his colleagues in Congress to do the same.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Obama at the White House, Boehner said the United States had to respond to the use of chemical weapons in Syria and show allies that America would stand up when necessary.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Vicki Allen