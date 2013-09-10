FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehner: Americans not supportive of Obama Syria position
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 10, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 4 years

Boehner: Americans not supportive of Obama Syria position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House John Boehner speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. President Obama and bipartisan Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington while discussing a military response to Syria, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that the American people are not supportive of President Barack Obama’s position on Syria and he must make a stronger case.

“The American people have not been supportive. They have not made the sale to the American people. That’s why I think tonight is so important,” John Boehner told a news conference, referring to Obama’s planned speech to the U.S. nation on Tuesday night on Syria.

Boehner, a Republican, also said he was skeptical of a Russian plan to bring Syria’s chemical weapons under international control “because of the actors involved.”

Reporting by David Lawder, writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.