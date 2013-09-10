Boehner: Americans not supportive of Obama Syria position

Speaker of the House John Boehner speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. President Obama and bipartisan Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington while discussing a military response to Syria, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that the American people are not supportive of President Barack Obama’s position on Syria and he must make a stronger case.

“The American people have not been supportive. They have not made the sale to the American people. That’s why I think tonight is so important,” John Boehner told a news conference, referring to Obama’s planned speech to the U.S. nation on Tuesday night on Syria.

Boehner, a Republican, also said he was skeptical of a Russian plan to bring Syria’s chemical weapons under international control “because of the actors involved.”