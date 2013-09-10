Boehner: Americans not supportive of Obama Syria position

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that the American people are not supportive of President Barack Obama’s position on Syria and he must make a stronger case.
“The American people have not been supportive. They have not made the sale to the American people. That’s why I think tonight is so important,” John Boehner told a news conference, referring to Obama’s planned speech to the U.S. nation on Tuesday night on Syria.
Boehner, a Republican, also said he was skeptical of a Russian plan to bring Syria’s chemical weapons under international control “because of the actors involved.”
Reporting by David Lawder, writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Brunnstrom