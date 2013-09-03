Kerry doesn't want Syria option to preclude U.S. troops

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that he did not want the resolution on the use of force in Syria before the U.S. Congress to be cast in a way that would remove the option of putting U.S. “boots on the ground”.

“I don’t want to take off the table an option that might or might not be available to the president of the United States to secure our country,” he said in answer to a question in a Senate hearing.

But Kerry also stressed that “the president has no intention” of putting American troops on the ground to be involved in fighting Syria’s civil war.