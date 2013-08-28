FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama administration officials set briefing for Congress
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 28, 2013 / 10:23 PM / 4 years ago

Obama administration officials set briefing for Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall as he takes cover inside an electric company near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Obama administration officials will brief U.S. congressional leaders on the situation in Syria on Thursday, a congressional aide said on Wednesday.

The briefing by senior White House and national security officials will be with leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives as well as with the chairmen and ranking members of national security committees.

The aide could not provide details on the substance of the briefing. One issue has been whether the administration would reveal to lawmakers details of the intelligence it has obtained on an apparent chemical weapons attack a week ago that killed hundreds of Syrian civilians.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.