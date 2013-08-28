Obama administration officials set briefing for Congress

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall as he takes cover inside an electric company near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Obama administration officials will brief U.S. congressional leaders on the situation in Syria on Thursday, a congressional aide said on Wednesday.

The briefing by senior White House and national security officials will be with leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives as well as with the chairmen and ranking members of national security committees.

The aide could not provide details on the substance of the briefing. One issue has been whether the administration would reveal to lawmakers details of the intelligence it has obtained on an apparent chemical weapons attack a week ago that killed hundreds of Syrian civilians.