U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during his joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed Syria’s chemical weapons in a phone call on Monday, a State Department spokeswoman said.

The call came after Russia proposed that Syria put its chemical weapons stock under international control to try to avert potential U.S. military strikes over a gas attack.