U.S. Congressman and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) takes part in a panel discussion titled "The Awesome Responsibility of Leadership" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Tuesday he will support President Barack Obama’s request for military action in Syria.

“I intend to vote to provide the president of the United States the option to use military force in Syria,” Cantor, a Republican, said in a statement issued shortly after the top Republican in Congress, House Speaker John Boehner, declared his support.