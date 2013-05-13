Syria peace conference likely to slip to early June : U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A possible conference to gather representatives of the Syrian government and opposition to try to end their civil war may slide to early June, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Noting that Secretary of State John Kerry last week said the conference could be held by the end of May, the spokeswoman told reporters, “It looks like it will slip past that to possibly early June. I don’t have an exact date at this point.”