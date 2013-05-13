FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria peace conference likely to slip to early June : U.S.
#World News
May 13, 2013 / 6:04 PM / in 4 years

Syria peace conference likely to slip to early June : U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A possible conference to gather representatives of the Syrian government and opposition to try to end their civil war may slide to early June, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Noting that Secretary of State John Kerry last week said the conference could be held by the end of May, the spokeswoman told reporters, “It looks like it will slip past that to possibly early June. I don’t have an exact date at this point.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

