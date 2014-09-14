FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House sees progress in Congress for power to train Syrian opposition
#World News
September 14, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

White House sees progress in Congress for power to train Syrian opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House chief of staff Denis McDonough said on Sunday he is pleased with progress in obtaining authority from the U.S. Congress for the United States to train and equip the Syrian opposition to fight Islamic State militants.

“We are seeing very good progress in Congress, including in the House under the speaker’s (Republican John Boehner‘s) leadership, to make sure that we have the authorities to train and equip those Syrian oppositionists on the ground who are fighting ISIL,” McDonough told “Fox News Sunday,” using an acronym for the Islamic State, the group’s former name.

Congress is expected to vote on the issue this week.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Will Dunham

