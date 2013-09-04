FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hagel estimates cost of Syria strike at 'tens of millions' of dollars
September 4, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Hagel estimates cost of Syria strike at 'tens of millions' of dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) U.S. General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testify at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. . REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told lawmakers on Wednesday that a limited military strike against Syria was expected to cost “tens of millions” of dollars.

“We have looked at the different costs, depending on the different options,” Hagel told a hearing in the House of Representatives. “It would be in the tens of millions of dollars, that kind of range.”

Pentagon officials previously had not disclosed cost estimates for a military operation, but a Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday that it could probably be funded with existing Defense Department resources without a request for supplemental funding.

Reporting by David Alexander

