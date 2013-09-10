FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House tells lawmakers diplomacy is priority on Syria
September 10, 2013 / 2:14 PM / 4 years ago

White House tells lawmakers diplomacy is priority on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House chief of staff Denis McDonough told Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday that diplomacy, rather than military action, is the priority on Syria now, U.S. Representative Gene Green said.

“We’re going to wait and see how this offering” for securing Syria’s chemical-weapons arsenal plays out, Green told Reuters as he left a briefing by McDonough for House Democrats.

Green said he had been getting emails from constituents saying they wanted a diplomatic solution, and added: “That’s what’s happening now.”

“Now we’ll go back to our typical things, like the debt limit” being debated in Congress, he said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Brunnstrom

