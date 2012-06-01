U.S. ambassador hopes Russia will cooperate on Syria

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Human Rights Council Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe said on Friday she hoped Russia and the United States were close to agreeing to work together to stem the violence in Syria.

“I believe Secretary (Hillary) Clinton is meeting their foreign minister this weekend. And our hope is that they are on the cusp of joining with us to use the leverage we have together to make sure that this conflict does not spiral out of control,” she told reporters outside the council.

In negotiations over the text of a U.N. resolution on the Houla massacre in which more than 100 people were killed, she said the Russians were “very interested, more than ever in the past, to coming to an agreement”.

“They weren’t quite there, but I think they’ve signaled enough of an interest to move, at least in our negotiations, that there is still that possibility with the conversations ahead of us that they will be helping, trying to use their leverage to bring this to an end.”

Russia and China have vetoed two moves in the U.N. Security Council to condemn President Bashar al-Assad.

The ambassador said last week’s Houla massacre was “the most unambiguous demonstration to date of the Syrian government’s flagrant brutality”, adding that there was “no grey area here or need for interpretation”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting in Berlin, both favored a political solution in Syria.