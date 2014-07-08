Fewer than 100 Americans probed for fighting in Syria, Iraq: U.S. Attorney General

OSLO (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened fewer than a hundred investigations into American citizens who may have traveled to Syria or Iraq to fight, the U.S. Attorney General said on Tuesday.

“I would say it is less than 100 at this point. It is not precise,” Eric Holder told reporters after meeting the Norwegian justice minister to discuss the issue of radicalization.

“We are concerned about our citizens leaving our shores to go to Syria, to Iraq, to be involved in the fight there and to potentially come back to the United States and do something of a criminal nature in our country.”

Related Coverage U.S. urges countries to combat foreign fighters going to Syria