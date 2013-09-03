U.S. credibility on Iran at stake in Syria decision: Hagel says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A failure to take action over Syria’s use of chemical weapons would damage the credibility America’s pledge to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told Congress on Tuesday.
“A refusal to act would undermine the credibility of America’s other security commitments - including the president’s commitment to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” Hagel told a Senate hearing, according to prepared remarks.
“The word of the United States must mean something.”
Reporting by Phil Stewart