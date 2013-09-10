FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. threat of Syria strikes key to any diplomatic solution: Hagel
September 10, 2013 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. threat of Syria strikes key to any diplomatic solution: Hagel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L), Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey (R) arrive to testify at the House Armed Services Committee in Washington September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is hopeful a proposal for Syria to hand over its chemical weapons might avert the need for military strikes, but Washington must uphold that threat for any diplomatic option to succeed, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Tuesday.

“All of us are hopeful that this option might be a real solution to this crisis. Yet, we must be very clear-eyed and ensure that it’s not a stalling tactic,” Hagel told a congressional hearing.

“For this diplomatic option to have a chance of succeeding, the threat of a U.S. military action - the credible, real threat of U.S. military action - must continue.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom

